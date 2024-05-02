Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 11:08 IST
Puducherry Pwd Installs Shade Cloth At Traffic Signal To Beat Scorching Heat
Puducherry PWD installs shade cloth at traffic signals to shield people from scorching heat, garnering widespread appreciation online.
The summer season in India has started and the heat is unbearable even in the starting season. And even in the start people have done many arrangements to keep them cool in the scorching heat. There are multiple videos going around on the internet in which people have done their jugaad to beat the heat.
One person puts a cooler in front of his fridge and enjoys the breeze. In another instance, some guys turned their car into a pool. After all this the Puducherry PWD (Public Works Department) has made an arrangement which will save many people from the heat this summer. The Public Works Department of Puducherry has installed a big piece of green cloth which people usually put at home to block the sunrays. The cloth is installed at the traffic signal where people have to wait for 2 minutes in the high temperature and sunlight.
This will help the people to easily stand there while they are stopping when the signal is red. The viral video was posted by an X user. Karthik Ravivarma shared this video and soon after getting posted it has gone viral and has got more than 2 lakh views and 7500 likes.
