Pune Businessman’s Fatal Fall from Lohagad Fort Turns Out to Be Murder; Fiancée, Accomplice Arrested

Pune: A police investigation into the death of a 26-year-old businessman at Lohagad Fort has shifted from an accidental fall to a murder case with new evidence coming to light.

The victim, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, was a resident of Gahunje and a director in his family's real estate firm. He died after falling nearly 400 feet from a cliff at the fort in Maval tehsil.

Following an analysis of phone records and statements, the Lonavala Rural police have arrested Agarwal’s 20-year-old fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her 22-year-old associate, Chetan Chaudhary, for allegedly pushing him off the cliff.

The Initial Report

Agarwal had gone to the fort with his fiancée and friends to celebrate her birthday. Initial accounts provided to the police stated that around 10:30 AM, Agarwal lost his balance near a cliff edge due to strong winds while taking photos.

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A three-hour recovery operation was conducted by the Lonavala Rural police and the Shivdurg Mitra Emergency Rescue Team to retrieve his body from the valley. The police initially registered the incident as an accidental death.

Investigation Reveals a Dispute

The couple was scheduled to get married in November. However, investigators grew suspicious when Goyal’s statements did not match the timeline of events.

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A review of phone records revealed that Goyal was in a relationship with Chaudhary and did not want to go through with the impending nuptials. Police state that Goyal and Chaudhary had previously attempted to disrupt the wedding plans, including an instance where they misplaced a passport to cancel a pre-wedding trip.