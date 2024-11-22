Published 20:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
Pune Cantonment Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 AM Tomorrow
The Assembly election in Pune Cantonment was held on November 20. Catch election results live on counting day, November 23, on Republic World.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Counting of votes in Pune Cantonment Assembly seat will begin at 8 AM on November 23, Saturday | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:35 IST, November 22nd 2024