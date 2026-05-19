Pune Coaching Centre Linked to NEET Paper Leak: Handwritten Questions Match Actual Exam Verbatim

Pune: In the latest development in the NEET-UG paper leak investigation, authorities have recovered handwritten questions from students' notebooks at a Pune institute that appeared exactly as they were in the national medical entrance examination held on May 3.

The questions were reportedly dictated to students during coaching classes and meticulously noted down by them. These handwritten notes have now been seized and verified to match verbatim with the actual NEET question paper administered to over 2.3 million aspirants across the country.

Investigators have linked the material to coaching sessions conducted by arrested professors and the operator of the coaching centre, Shivraj Motegaonkar. Students who attended these classes are said to have possessed the questions in advance, raising serious concerns about the scale and method of the leak.

Sources familiar with the probe indicated that the handwritten set recovered from the notebooks serves as direct evidence, demonstrating how specific questions were allegedly shared with select students before the exam. The exact match between the dictated notes and the final NEET paper has strengthened the case against those involved in the alleged racket.

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This latest revelation comes amid heightened scrutiny of coaching institutes and their role in the NEET controversy. Authorities are examining the full extent of the leak and identifying other beneficiaries who may have received similar prior access.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and law enforcement agencies have not yet issued an official statement on the Pune recoveries, but the development is expected to intensify calls for a thorough probe into the security lapses that allowed the leak to occur.

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