sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Pune: Cop Trying to Break Argument Severely Injured After Man attacks Him with 'Koyta'

Published 23:54 IST, August 25th 2024

Pune: Cop Trying to Break Argument Severely Injured After Man attacks Him with 'Koyta'

An assistant police inspector received a severe head injury after being attacked with a 'koyta' (long blade knife) in Hadapsar area of Pune

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pune cop trying to break up argument severely injured after man attacks him with 'koyta'
Pune cop trying to break up argument severely injured after man attacks him with 'koyta' | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:54 IST, August 25th 2024