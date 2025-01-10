Published 18:28 IST, January 10th 2025
Pune Court Grants Bail to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.
Updated 18:36 IST, January 10th 2025