Pune Court Orders FIR In Major Land Dispute Case Near Airport

Pune: A Pune magistrate court has directed the Vimantal Police Station to immediately register an FIR against senior officials of the Runwal Group and others in connection with a major land dispute involving allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal trespass, conspiracy, and organised crime.

The order was passed on May 16, 2026, by Judicial Magistrate First Class Dr. D.R. Dornalpalle in Criminal Miscellaneous Application No. 3237/2026. Acting under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court held that a prima facie case of cognisable offences had been made out and directed the police to conduct a detailed investigation.

The FIR has been ordered against Runwal Group Managing Director Subodh Subhash Runwal, Ashutosh Navare, Lucy Roy Choudhary, M.B. Agarwal & Co., and other unidentified persons.

The dispute pertains to a 3.93-hectare land parcel located at Survey No. 214/2 in Lohegaon/Viman Nagar near Pune International Airport. According to the complaint, late Satish Satyanarayan Mittal, through Wonder Properties, had acquired ownership and development rights over the land during 2005-06.

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In 2007, Wonder Properties reportedly entered into a registered joint venture agreement with Runwal Developers Pvt. Ltd. to form an Association of Persons (AOP) named Runwal Wonder Ventures. Under the agreement, Wonder Properties was entitled to 52% of gross revenue, while Runwal Developers held 48%.

The complainants alleged that after Mittal’s death in January 2016, the AOP was not legally reconstituted with his legal heirs and that forged and back-dated documents were later created to transfer rights to related entities. The complaint further stated that Bridge Water Realty LLP had acquired 80% rights from Mittal’s legal heirs through a registered deed in February 2021 and was in lawful possession of the property.

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Additional allegations include the removal of Bridge Water Realty LLP’s signboard from the site and violation of existing court directions. The complainants approached the magistrate's court after alleging that police failed to act on complaints filed in January and March 2026.

The court also criticised Pune Police for not registering an FIR despite the complaint allegedly remaining pending for more than five months. Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Lalita Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh, the magistrate reiterated that registration of an FIR is mandatory where cognisable offences are disclosed.

Earlier this year, the Pune District Court, while hearing proceedings under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, had observed that rights in the AOP devolved upon Mittal’s legal heirs after his death and prima facie recognised Bridge Water Realty LLP’s possession based on revenue records and utility bills.

Subsequently, in March 2026, the Bombay High Court directed all parties to maintain the status quo over the disputed property pending final adjudication.

Commenting on the development, Ranjeet Ashok Darak, Designated Partner of Bridge Water Realty LLP, said the order was “a clear victory for the rule of law” and welcomed the court’s direction for a police investigation.

The criminal investigation ordered by the magistrate court will continue alongside the ongoing civil and arbitration proceedings related to the land dispute.