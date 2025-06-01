Pune Hit And Run Case: 12 People Injured As Drunk Driver Rams Cab Into Crowd

Pune: A horrific hit-and-run incident shook the city of Pune as a speeding cab rammed into a group of people gathered at a tea stall near Bhave High School in Sadashiv Peth, leaving 12 people injured, including 6 MPSC students. As per reports, among the injured, three are fighting for their lives. The accident occurred at 5.45 pm, and locals described the scene as tragic, with people lying all over the road and the sound of screams and wails filling the air.

The cab was being driven by Jairam Shivaji Mule (27), who was found to be drunk at the time of the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the crowd. The impact was severe, and several people were thrown off their feet, with some suffering serious injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Pune, where they are receiving treatment. Among the injured are six MPSC students who were preparing for their exam scheduled for Sunday. The students were among those who had gathered at the tea stall to take a break and grab a cup of tea. The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the students' families are anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones.

The police have taken swift action and have arrested the driver, Jairam Shivaji Mule, and the owner of the car. The driver has been found to be drunk, which is believed to be the primary cause of the accident. A passenger in the car was also taken into custody, and it has been reported that the passenger was also intoxicated.

The police are investigating the incident and are reviewing the circumstances leading up to the accident. The police have confirmed that the driver was indeed drunk and that his reckless driving led to the tragic incident. The police are working to ascertain whether the car's owner had any knowledge of the driver's intoxication and whether any other factors contributed to the accident.

The incident has raised serious concerns about road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws. The incident has led to outrage and anger among the public, with many demanding stricter punishment for the driver and the car's owner.