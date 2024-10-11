Published 09:27 IST, October 11th 2024
Food Delivery Boy Dies in Hit-and-Run by Luxury Car in Pune
A food delivery executive riding a two-wheeler lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run incident involving a luxury car in the Mundhwa area of Pune
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A food delivery executive riding a two-wheeler lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run incident involving a luxury car in the Mundhwa area of Pune | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:03 IST, October 11th 2024