Pune Horror: Accused Had Criminal Past, Was Booked Under Molestation Charges In 1998, 2015

Pune: Days after the rape and murder of a four-year-old in Maharashtra’s Pune district sent shockwaves across the country, details of the accused’s criminal past have emerged. The 65-year-old, identified as a history-sheeter, had earlier faced multiple cases, including charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2015.

Officials said the first case against him dates back to 1998, when he was booked for molestation. In 2015, he was again accused in a molestation and attempted murder case. He was also booked under a separate POCSO case involving alleged sexual harassment of a minor neighbour. He was acquitted in all cases due to lack of evidence, including a court acquittal in 2019.

“We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information. He has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation suggests a pattern in his behaviour,” Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill reportedly told ANI.

CCTV Footage Emerges

CCTV footage has surfaced showing the accused with the victim shortly before the crime. In the 36-second clip, he is seen luring the child into an alley. The footage played a crucial role in tracking him down after the girl’s family launched a search. Police have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. He has been remanded to police custody till May 7.

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Government Seeks Death Penalty

The Maharashtra government has said it will push for capital punishment in the case. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to build a strong case to ensure the harshest possible punishment. He also instructed the police to expedite the investigation and ensure the trial is conducted in a fast-track court.