Pune Horror: Four-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Murdered in Bhor; 65-Year-Old Man Arrested

Pune: A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered in Nasrapur village, Bhor taluka, Pune district, on Friday, police said. A 65-year-old man from the same village has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the girl, who was visiting her grandmother’s house for the holidays, went missing Friday afternoon while playing near her home. After a search by family members and villagers, her body was found inside a cattle shed in the village.

Police said CCTV footage from the area showed the accused leading the child toward the shed. Based on the footage and preliminary inquiry, the man was taken into custody. Officials stated that further forensic examination and investigation are underway to determine the exact sequence of events and cause of death.

Police have registered a case of murder and sexual assault under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report, and forensic teams are examining the spot.

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On Friday evening, after the girl’s body was found, villagers placed it outside the local police station and staged a protest by blocking the road, demanding strict and immediate action. The protest was called off after senior police officers reached the spot and assured a thorough probe.

Further investigation is underway.