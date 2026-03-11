‘Who Will Cook the Food?’ Argument Ends With 32-Year-Old Killed Using LPG Cylinder in Pune | Image: AI (Representative)

Maharashtra: At a time when the Middle East conflict is pushing up LPG prices and fuel costs across the globe, a shocking incident in Pune has turned a basic kitchen item into a weapon of murder.

A simple argument over cooking food ended up in a brutal killing in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, sending waves of shock through the neighbourhood.

The dispute reportedly began with the basic inquiry, "Who will cook the food?" but swiftly turned violent, according to media sources. The dispute ended with a 32-year-old man being killed after he was hit on the head with an LPG cylinder. Locals in Moshi were alarmed by the occurrence, which happened at Havaldar Vasti.

Friend turns attacker in late-night fight

The victim has been recognized as Balaji Maruti Khandare (32), a native of Udgir in Maharashtra’s Latur district. Pradeep Vitthal Gundare, a 29-year-old roommate and friend from Ahmadpur in the same district, has been taken into custody by the police.

Police said that both guys were living together in Moshi after traveling from Latur to Pimpri-Chinchwad in search of employment.

The two got into a furious disagreement late at night over who would prepare the meal, according to investigators. What started off as a small argument quickly got out of hand. Gundare is said to have taken up a gas cylinder and hit Khandare in the head during an angry outburst. Khandare immediately collapsed as a result of the blow.

The offender was apprehended shortly after the occurrence by a squad from the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar supervised the action. The local community is shocked by the horrific death over such a minor matter, and people are grieving the loss of a young life.

Another murder case shocks Maharashtra

