Advertisement

In a bold departure from convention, Aniket, a sales associate from Pune, bid farewell to his toxic work environment in a memorable and symbolic fashion. Instead of a customary farewell ceremony in the office, Aniket orchestrated a vibrant display of defiance outside his office, complete with dhol players and dance.

Sharing the video Anish wrote, “I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common. Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people. If you’re looking for a trainer, you can reach out to @aniketrandhir_1718.”

Advertisement

Watch The Viral Video:

The video was shared by an Instagram influencer Anish Bhagat on the app. In the shared video Ankit tells that he has been working with the association for the last three years, and in these three years he has hardly got any salary increase and a lack of respect from management. So on the last of the job his friend made his resignation a little special as his friend was dancing on the dhol. Ankit’s boss looked angry as after this he started shouting at people and pushed them.

As Aniket joyously danced to the beats of the dhol, his boss's discomfort was palpable. The video captures moments of confrontation as the boss reacts with agitation, pushing and shouting at the gathered crowd.

Advertisement

People in the comment section shared their reactions on the video.

One user wrote, “You really are the most positive and encouraging person I have ever seen in my life.”

Advertisement

A second one said, “Love you, bro, for all the good work you are doing," commented a fourth.”