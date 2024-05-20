Pune Police Moves Plea To Try Juveniles As Adults in Drunk Driving Case

Advertisement

Pune: City police appealed against the order of a court which refused to treat juveniles involved in Porsche collision as adults, said a senior police official on Monday.

The police official told the media persons, “ We moved an application that accused should be treated as adult since the crime is heinous. however the court has refused our application and another application to move the accused to remand home was not acceded by the court. we are moving an application today for appealing against said order of the concerned court to try juvenile as adult since this was an heinous crime.”

He added, "in a very unfortunate incident yesterday , two young lives were lost due to rash driving by underage accused. The matter is taken serious by Pune City Police. We have registered section 304 IPC. I would repeat it is not an offence under 304 A IPC which is normally registered under fatal accident. we have taken action under section 304 IPC which is a heinous crime."

"The father handed over the car to the juvenile without number plate. The establishment which serve liquor to underage are also been booked. we are taking this case seriously," he further said.

The juvenile was arrested by Pune police after he allegedly rammed his speeding luxury car- Porsche Tycan- into a motorcycle killing two at around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar.

