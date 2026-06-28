From 'Accident' To Fast-Track Murder Trial: Pune Police Recreate Crime Scene In Lohagad Fort With Accused Siya And Chetan

Pune: The investigation into the shocking murder of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal moved to a critical stage on Sunday as the Pune Rural Police took the prime accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, to the historic Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the crime scene.

Led by Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill, investigators escorted the two accused to the exact cliff edge from which Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death into a 400-foot-deep gorge on June 18.

Simultaneously, a viral video and fresh police disclosures have exposed a complex backstory of a secret relationship, forced engagement, and financial motives.

Crime Scene Reconstructed Under Tight Security

According to officials, the meticulous exercise aimed to map out the entire chronological sequence of events, including the route taken by the accused, their spatial positioning, and the exact physical actions that transpired at the peak of the fort.

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Prime accused Siya Goyal, the victim's fiancée, and her partner, Chetan Chaudhary, were taken directly to the cliff edge from which Agarwal was allegedly pushed into a 400-foot gorge.

Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill stated that the reconstruction aimed to verify the statements given by the accused during interrogation.

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Investigators mapped out the entire physical sequence: the route taken up the fort, the trio's spatial positioning, and the exact actions leading to the fatal fall.

Concurrently, the Lonavala Rural Police made significant breakthroughs in gathering circumstantial and physical evidence.

Authorities officially seized a two-wheeled vehicle belonging to Chetan Chaudhary, which was allegedly used to travel from Pune to Lonavala on the day of the incident.

In a key development, forensic teams recovered the precise hoodie and headphones Chaudhary was seen wearing on June 18.

This clothing choice had originally raised questions for investigators checking security feeds due to the oppressive summer heat. Forensic analysis has already been initiated on both the vehicle and the seized apparel.

Viral Video Exposes Secret Relationship

As the physical investigation concluded at the fort, a purported video surfaced and went viral across social media platforms, providing crucial context to the timeline of the crime.

The footage shows Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary sitting close together in the spectators' stands during a local cricket match, engaging in casual, familiar conversation.

According to police sources, the two originally met at this cricket match, which had been organised by Siya’s brother. Investigators believe this footage confirms the two were romantically involved long before Siya’s engagement to Ketan Agarwal.

Family Ignored Affair for Financial Gain, Say Police

In a dramatic twist, Pune Police revealed that Siya’s family was well aware of her relationship with Chaudhary before finalising the alliance with Agarwal.

According to investigators, the relationship first came to the family's attention during the very same cricket match.

Police allege that Siya was deeply unwilling to marry Agarwal and faced severe domestic pressure.

This pressure ultimately led Chaudhary to persuade Siya to eliminate Agarwal, setting the fatal plot in motion.

Siya’s parents, Pravin and Pooja Goyal, have already been summoned to the Lonavala police station for rigorous questioning regarding their role and awareness of the escalating tension.

The high-profile probe, which initially began as a case of an accidental fall during a monsoon trek, has quickly unravelled into a complex web of alleged criminal conspiracy.

Police suspect that Siya Goyal, who was engaged to marry Agarwal in a grand ceremony later this year, was entirely unwilling to proceed with the marriage.

Under intense familial pressure to marry the young entrepreneur, she allegedly conspired with her close friend and lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to eliminate him.

The tension surrounding the wedding also prompted the police to summon Siya's parents, Pravin and Pooja Goyal, to the Lonavala police station for intense questioning regarding their awareness of the situation.

Fast-Track Trial to Begin

What was initially reported as a tragic trekking accident has now pivotally shifted into a case of premeditated murder and financial pressure.

Following a meeting between the victim's father and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra government has officially approved a fast-track court for the trial.

Renowned senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The decisive state intervention came swiftly after the victim’s grieving father met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune, receiving firm assurances that justice would be fast-tracked.

As the seven-day police remand of Goyal and Chaudhary draws to a close on June 29, the reconstructed crime scene and forensic reports are expected to form the bedrock of the prosecution's upcoming legal charge sheet.