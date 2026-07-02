Pune Police Seek Lie-Detector Test For Siya Goyal In Ketan Agarwal Death Case

Pune Police are pushing for court approval to conduct a polygraph test on Siya Goyal, fiancée of businessman Ketan Agarwal, who died after being pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort. The demand for a lie-detector test comes at a critical moment, with Siya's police custody set to expire today, July 3, making this a decisive day in the investigation.

Why police want a polygraph test

Investigators say the case is entirely circumstantial, with no eyewitness and no CCTV footage of the actual incident. Because of this evidence gap, police believe a polygraph test could help move the probe forward.

Officials have clarified that the result of the test cannot be used as evidence in court under Indian law. Instead, its real value lies in generating leads. If Siya unknowingly reveals details during the test, such as online searches, digital activity, or planning, investigators can then independently verify this information through phone records, browser history, or location data. That kind of evidence, unlike the polygraph result itself, can be presented in court.

Conducting the test requires both court permission and the subject's own consent. As of now, police have not yet received approval to go ahead.

Advertisement

Custody set to expire today: a crucial day for investigators

Today marks the final day of Siya Goyal's current police custody, making it especially important for the case. Based on the evidence collected so far, the interrogation conducted during this custody period, and how far the probe has progressed, police will decide their next steps. If they feel more time is needed, they are expected to approach the court tomorrow seeking an extension of her remand.

Police take Siya to her Kondhwa home to seize evidence

In a key development, police took Siya Goyal to her residence, 'Leelakunj', in Pune's Kondhwa area. The purpose of the visit was to seize the clothes she wore on the day of the incident and to document the recovery process through a panchnama, an official record of what is seized and in whose presence.

Advertisement

Police remained at the house for around an hour, with Siya's family present throughout. Once the process was complete, she was taken back into police custody.

Who are the accused, and what is the alleged motive?

Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, are named as the prime accused in the case. Police allege the two conspired to kill Ketan because Siya wanted to avoid going ahead with the wedding.

The only CCTV footage available in the case places Chaudhary near the location wearing a hoodie. Police say this footage alone does not prove murder, as it only shows him in the vicinity and not the actual incident.

Dummy recreation at the cliff proves inconclusive

Earlier this week, police carried out a recreation of the fall using a dummy at the site. However, the exercise did not provide clear answers. Officials explained that the way a dummy falls depends on factors like its weight, the angle it is dropped at, and its speed, meaning the test could not scientifically establish whether Ketan was deliberately pushed or fell accidentally.

What happens next

With custody expiring today, attention now turns to whether police will seek a remand extension in court tomorrow. Much depends on what emerges from today's questioning, the evidence gathered from her home, and whether court approval for the polygraph test comes through.