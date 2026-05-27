Pune Porsche Case Shocker: Out On Bail, Accused Vishal Agarwal And Family Celebrates With Lavish Party, Video Sparks Outrage

Pune: Fresh public outrage has erupted over the infamous 2024 Pune Porsche car accident case, after a controversial video allegedly showing the prime accused, builder Vishal Agarwal, celebrating his release on bail has surfaced on social media.

The Viral Video

According to reports, the video is recently estimated to be approximately three days old, though a definitive timestamp remains unconfirmed.

The footage depicts a blatant display of celebration and opulence that has shocked citizens.

In the video, prominent real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor who allegedly crashed a luxury Porsche under the influence of alcohol, killing two young IT professionals, is seen alongside his family throwing a lavish party.

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The visuals show Agarwal and his wife dancing aggressively to the upbeat rhythms of the classic Bollywood song, "Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Dosto Salaam Karo" (My friend has arrived from Mumbai; friends, offer your greetings).

Strikingly, both are seen wearing massive garlands made entirely of high-denomination currency notes, an act that netizens have heavily criticised as a display of wealth and unvarnished arrogance.

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The Agarwal family had spent a significant stint in jail following a nationwide investigation over the May 2024 Kalyani Nagar crash and subsequent allegations of subverting justice, including a multi-layered conspiracy to swap blood samples at Sassoon General Hospital.

However, after spending nearly 22 months in custody, Agarwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court. The family was reportedly fully reunited just about a month ago when his wife was also released.

Public Outrage Over Undiminished Arrogance

Netizens and citizens' groups in Pune have expressed deep disgust, pointing out that despite a prolonged stint in jail and the tragic loss of two innocent lives, the family’s sense of entitlement and arrogance remains completely undiminished.

Many have labelled the immediate transition from a prison cell to a high-profile, currency-garlanded dance party as a mockery of the legal system and the victims' families.