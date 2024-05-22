Advertisement

Pune: New details were revealed by a senior Pune police official in the fatal Pune Porsche crash, where the 17-year-old boy involved in the accident allegedly spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at one of the two pubs he visited before he rammed his luxurious car, as per reports.

As per reports, the teenager visited two pubs- Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, where he was served alcohol hours before the accident. The senior official said a bill of Rs 48,000 was paid at Cosie, where the teen was with his friends.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra excise department on Tuesday, May, 21 sealed the two restaurants where the teenager was served alcohol on the order of Pune district collectorate.

The teenager on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 pm to 1 am was out with his friends, where he allegedly consumed liquor. The teen was arrested after he rammed his Porsche into the bike, and the accident claimed the lives of two.

DCP Vijay Kumar Magar said on Sunday, "The deceased, A biker, pillion were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune City last night. The accused has been arrested. FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway."

An FIR was registered against the teen driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 ('rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The teen was arrested but was granted bail after 15 hours by the Juvenile Justice Board while asking him to write an essay on road accidents. So far, the Pune Police have arrested the father of a 17-year-old boy and four executives of restaurants for serving liquor to the minor.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock and surprise over JJ Board (JJB) taking a "lenient view" over the fatal car accident.

