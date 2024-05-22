Advertisement

Pune: The Maharashtra Transport Department has barred the 17-year-old man, driving the Porsche car that fatally knocked down two bike-borne techies in Pune on Sunday, from getting a driving licence until he turns 25 years of age.

Interestingly, the luxury car involved in the accident did not have a permanent registration. Coming down heavily, the transport department has said that the vehicle will not be allowed to register at any RTO office for 12 months as its existing temporary registration will be cancelled as per the provisions in the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Permanent Registration Was Pending Since March

The transport authorities can take this action under the sub-sections of Section 199A (offenses by juveniles) of the MV Act. The permanent registration of the Porsche car was pending since March due to non-payment of Rs 1,758 fees by the owner, news agency PTI quoted top officials of the Maharashtra transport department as saying.

The electric luxury sports sedan - Porsche Taycan - was being driven allegedly by a well known builder's son who was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident that took place in Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI that the Porsche car was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and from there it was sent to Maharashtra on a temporary registration.

"When it was produced at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), it was found that a certain registration fee was not paid and the owner was asked to pay the amount for completion of the procedure. However, the vehicle was not brought to the RTO for the completion of the registration process after that," news agency PTI quoted Bhimanwar as saying.

Porsche Will Be Impounded for 12 Months

The temporary registration certificate of the vehicle was issued by Karnataka and it was valid for six months – from March to September 2024.

During the temporary registration period, the vehicles are allowed to ply on road only to drive to and from the RTO but violating the rule, the minor took the car on road for his enjoyment purpose.

Citing another top official of the transport department, PTI reported that the vehicle will be impounded for 12 months. At the time of the mishap the vehicle was driven at a speed over 160 kmph by the driver, allegedly in an inebriated state as per media reports. The accused driver didn’t even have a valid driving license.