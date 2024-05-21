Advertisement

Pune: The tragic incident involving a Porsche crash in Kalyaninagar, Pune, resulting in the loss of two lives, has taken a contentious turn with the purported visit of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA to the accident site. Amidst swirling rumors and social media speculations, the MLA has stepped forward to clarify his stance. Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, the MLA emphasized his detachment from the accident while condemning the dissemination of false information linking him to the incident. According to his statement, upon receiving news of the accident from his workers and an acquaintance, he promptly visited the spot and later the Yerwada police station.

The MLA asserted that he did not exert any pressure on the police but rather instructed them to ensure strict legal action against the culprits.