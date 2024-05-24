Advertisement

Pune Porsche Crash: Amid growing public outrage over the Porsche crash case, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar finds himself under increasing scrutiny after several discrepancies emerged in his statements, raising questions about the fairness and transparency of the investigation. The accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, which left 2 techies dead, has garnered nationwide attention and brought intense scrutiny to the police handling of the case after the Republic Media Network brought fore several lacunae in the system that allowed the super-rich brat almost get away. In this article, Republic World will look into the three discrepancies between what Amitesh Kumar stated earlier during the LIVE interaction with Arnab Goswami and how he (Pune top cop) altered his statement during a press conference today.

Several Discrepancies in Pune Top Cop's Statement

3-4 hours gap to 8-9 hours gap: Earlier while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said the rich brat's blood samples were taken within a gap of 3-4 hours. However, on Friday, while addressing a presser Kumar stated that the police conducted the blood sample test of the teen at 11 am, more than eight hours after the fatal incident. “After the accident, the police team was busy handling the situation and the crowd. But yes, there was a delay in conducting the blood sample test. The boy was taken to the Sassoon Hospital around 9 am and the sample was collected around 11 am. We are trying to find out the reason behind the delay.” For the unversed, the accident had occurred at around 2.15 am on Sunday, May 19.

No Lapses vs Admitting Lapses: Speaking to Arnab during a LIVE TV segment, Kumar had claimed that they took 2 blood samples of the accused to ensure that there is no tampering. “Primarily to check the DNA sample, that in case the blood was taken at the first instance was the same of the accused, that was the reason”, Pune CP had told Arnab. However, while talking to reporters, Kumar accepted lapses on the part of some cops while registering the case and said that action would be taken against them for the destruction of evidence.

Defends NCP MLA: On being asked by reporters if NCP MLA Sunil Tingre intervened to ensure that the juvenile gets favourable treatment from police, Kumar said, “He (Tingre) had come to the police station, but it won’t be correct to say that the direction of the police investigation was impacted due to this.” Earlier, when Arnab confronted Kumar about the MLA's visit and why he was entertained, Kumar had replied, "I cannot comment. He was not entertained at all."

Pune Porsche Crash: What Happened So Far | 10-Point Cheatsheet

Two officials attached to the Yerawada police station here were suspended on Friday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the Porsche crash. Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector Vishwanath Todkari were suspended for "late reporting" and "dereliction of duty", said additional commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

A session court remanded Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old involved in a car crash and five other accused in the case in judicial custody till June 7.

Agarwal, a real estate developer, was arrested under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, while the others were booked for allegedly serving alcohol to an underage person.

According to the FIR , despite knowing that his son did not have a valid driving license, Agarwal (50) gave him the car, thus endangering the teenager's life, and allowed him to party even when Agarwal knew that he consumed liquor.

During the hearing on Friday, the prosecution while seeking extension of the police custody told the court that the juvenile had paid a bill of Rs 47,000 at Cosie Restaurant that night, and the police wanted to find out details of the bank account from which the payment was made.

Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been added to the charges against Agarwal over non-payment of RTO fees towards the Porsche's registration.

The accused are expected to file bail applications on Monday.

Police seized a register from the entry gate of the juvenile's house which showed that he had taken out the high-end car on Saturday evening. They had also recovered footage of CCTV cameras from the house and it was to be sent for forensic examination

Attempts were made to make it appear that the minor was not at the wheel and some adult person was driving the car at the time of the accident in the early hours of May 19, Amitesh Kumar told reporters.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the Board on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5.