BREAKING - Pune Porsche Crash: In the latest development in the Pune Porsche Crash Case, Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old accused, has been sent to police custody until May 24. Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer who reportedly has underworld connections, had been absconding right after his son crashed his BMW car in the city’s Kalyani Nagar on Sunday night, reportedly in a drunk state after partying in two local pubs.

The car crash caused the immediate death of two people, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Both were 24 years old and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, and were working as software engineers in Pune. The 17-year-old teen was given bail, causing a furore in the city over alleged special treatment meted out to a rich man's son.

Today, some onlookers allegedly threw ink at the police vehicle carrying Vishal Agarwal around 2:30 pm, as he was being brought to a the Pune Sessions Court in Shivajinagar. Vishal Agarwal and two employees of the Blak pub. Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge SP Ponkshe today.

Case registered against teen's father by police

Vishal Agarwal was arrested on May 21 after being detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad). The police have registered a case against Vishal Agarwal under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While Section 75 deals with "wilful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses", Section 77 deals with supplying a child with “intoxicating liquor or drugs”, as reported in PTI.