Pune: In a shocking revelation, Pune Police have confirmed that the Pune teen's family has connections with the underworld, linking them to gangster Chhota Rajan. SK Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old prime accused in the recent hit-and-run case in Pune that killed two young techies, has been implicated in a high-profile murder case involving the underworld.

As per police sources, SK Agarwal is one of the accused in the assassination of Ajay Bhosale, a prominent local corporator in Pune, who was gunned down in 2009. The investigation has revealed that Chhota Rajan’s shooters were hired to carry out the hit on Bhosale. Both SK Agarwal and Chhota Rajan are accused in this case, which is currently under the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On November 11, 2009, the then corporator Bhosle was going for election campaign at 10:30 in the morning when bullets were fired at his car at Koregaon Park. His driver Shakeel Sayyed was injured.

SK Agarwal, has long been suspected of having ties to organised crime, but this is the first time official confirmation has linked him directly to an underworld figure of Chhota Rajan’s stature. The case against SK Agarwal involves allegations that he conspired with Rajan to eliminate Bhosale, who was a rising political figure at the time. The motive behind the murder is believed to be linked to local political rivalries and land disputes, areas where both Agarwal and Rajan had significant interests.

The CBI has been handling the Bhosale murder case due to its high-profile nature and the involvement of organized crime. With this new revelation, the pressure is mounting on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the Agarwal family’s criminal connections and their potential influence on local politics and business.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the Pune Porsche crash case. The 17-year-old, driving a luxury Porsche car, allegedly killed two software engineers in Pune while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident has already drawn significant media attention and public outrage, particularly after it was revealed that the teen’s father, a well-known real estate developer, knowingly allowed his underage son to drive the car despite his lack of a valid license.

Father Of Minor Boy To Be Produced In Court Today

The teenager's father, a well-known real estate developer, Vishal Agarwal, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, around 250km from Pune, by sleuths of the crime branch, which is probing the accident case, and brought to the city on Tuesday evening.

"We have arrested him in the case and he will be produced before a court on Wednesday," said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

After the accident, the police had registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant provisions of the IPC.

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the crash, the man, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving licence, gave him the car, thus endangering the latter's life. He also allowed his son to party despite knowing that he consumes liquor.

Teen Barred from Driving till Age 25

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said that the 17-year-old boy, who was said to be driving the car, will be barred from getting a driving licence until he turns 25 years of age, and the luxury car will also not be allowed to register at any RTO office for 12 months as its existing temporary registration will be cancelled as per the provisions in the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

