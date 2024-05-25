Advertisement

Pune: In the latest developments in the Pune Porsche crash, the driver who claimed that he was driving the car, not the 17-year-old teen, has been detained and is being interrogated by the Pune Crime Branch.

This unexpected turn in the hit-and-run case came after SK Agarwal, the mafia-linked grandfather of the teenager, stated in an exclusive conversation with Republic, "The driver, in his statement, has said that he was driving the car. When the probe takes place and the case reaches court, all of these things will come out."

Advertisement

The grandfather, SK Agarwal, has also been arrested in connection with the fatal accident that claimed the lives of two engineers last Sunday.

'Attempts Being Made to Show Driver Was Behind the Wheel’

Following the driver's claim, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that attempts are being made to show that the 17-year-old was not at the wheel and that an adult was driving.

"We have CCTV footage of him (the juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case does not solely depend on the blood report, as we have other evidence as well," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Advertisement

"He (the juvenile) was fully in his senses. He had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where section 304 is applicable, could happen," Kumar added.

(More details are to be added)

Advertisement