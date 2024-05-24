The reporter was pushed away by Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale as the former was trying to get the cop's reaction. | Image:LIVE TV screengrab

Advertisement

Pune: Moments after two officials from the Yerawada police station in Pune were suspended, one of them attacked a Republic TV reporter before running away and locking himself inside a room. The reporter was pushed away by Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale as the former was trying to get the cop's reaction. The altercation, which was caught on camera, took place after the Pune police suspended Jagdale and Inspector Vishwanath Todkari after it was clear that due process was not followed during the Porsche car crash probe.

The police officials were suspended for "late reporting" and "dereliction of duty", news agency PTI quoted additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil as saying.

Advertisement

As Republic TV reporter confronted Jagdale, the cop failed to respond to a plethora of questions that still remain unanswered in a case that has gripped the entire nation and has once again shifted the focus on the relevance of existing laws.

#PuneCoverupExposed | Republic confronts suspended Pune Cop It's Republic VS #SuperRichSuperBrats. Watch



The Debate on #SuperprimetimeMax with Arnab and fire in your views. Call us on - 8310191964 and speak to Arnab #LIVE and share your thoughts - https://t.co/kRi5RuNicy… pic.twitter.com/WE9YxBzb68 — Republic (@republic)

Why was there a delay in collecting blood samples for a test? Why no communication was sent to the control room? Why was there a delay in the filing of an FIR? These are among the array of questions that have seemingly peaked the Pune police's frustration over a botched up probe.

For the uninitiated, at the center of the the Pune Porsche car crash case is a 17-year-old juvenile who had allegedly knocked down a bike, killing two persons in the early hours of May 19. The accident case was registered at the Yerwada police station following the car crash in Kalyani Nagar area of the city.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said that internal inquiry pointed to lapses on the part of police officials while registering the case.

He admitted that there was a delay in collecting the blood samples of the juvenile who had allegedly consumed alcohol at two pubs before the accident.

Advertisement

While the accident took place around 3 am on Sunday, the blood samples were collected at 11 pm, the commissioner had said.

Also, the offence was initially registered under section 304 (A) (death caused by negligence ) of IPC and later section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added, Kumar said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)