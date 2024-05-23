Advertisement

Pune: A day after the 17-year-old accused in the Pune Porsche crash was remanded by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to an observation home till June 5, his lawyer on Thursday floated a ‘depression’ theory. The 17-year-old, driving a luxury Porsche car, allegedly killed two software engineers in Pune reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The VVIP brat’s lawyer has said that the accused was drinking because “he suffers from depression.” This theory was peddled after the lawyer said that he was drinking to celebrate. Lawyer Prashant Patil is defending the teen in the Pune hit-and-run case. Notably, the CCTV procured earlier had revealed that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Two Blood Samples of Accused Taken

Earlier it had come to light that the blood samples of the accused minor were taken twice within the gap of four hours and at different hospitals, revealing glaring lapses.

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted that the blood samples of the Porsche driver were collected twice within a gap of three to four hours.

While responding to the question about the necessity of two blood samples and the potential for manipulation, Commissioner Kumar admitted that two blood samples were taken. "Yes, 2 blood samples were collected as a matter of precaution," he said. “Just in case one blood report gets tampered with, we have the other one with us for reference," he added.

A juvenile court had on Wednesday ruled that the accused would be tried for drunk driving. The court announced that he would face trial and sentencing under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which pertains to offences related to drunk driving. The Act stipulates that drunk driving is considered a criminal offence if a breath analyzer test shows that the driver's blood alcohol concentration exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml.

Family Link With Underworld

An underworld link of the family has also been drawn. Recently, Pune Police also confirmed that the Pune teen's family has connections with the underworld, linking them to gangster Chhota Rajan. SK Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old prime accused in the hit-and-run case has been implicated in a high-profile murder case involving the underworld.

As per police sources, SK Agarwal is one of the accused in the assassination of Ajay Bhosale, a prominent local corporator in Pune, who was gunned down in 2009. The investigation has revealed that Chhota Rajan’s shooters were hired to carry out the hit on Bhosale. Both SK Agarwal and Chhota Rajan are accused in this case, which is currently under the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



