Pune’s Tech Hub Drowns After Heavy Rains, Viral Video Shows Buses Submerged in Flooded Streets

Pune: A viral video from Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub captured the alarming extent of waterlogging on Saturday, showing buses nearly half-submerged and traffic crawling through deep water. The situation developed after the city was lashed with over 150 mm of rain, turning roads into a virtual wave pool.

The video, shot in Phase 2 of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, shows a public bus wading through knee-deep water, creating ripples like in a swimming pool. Another air-conditioned city bus operated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) can also be seen stuck with floodwater almost reaching its windows.

The Hinjewadi IT Park, home to around 400 IT and ITeS companies, has long suffered from drainage and infrastructure issues. Residents blame unplanned construction and ongoing metro work for obstructing the natural flow of water from the Marunji and Manchi hill slopes.

Supriya Sule Slams Drainage Failure

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule shared a video on social media platform X highlighting the flooding near Ryan International School in Hinjewadi Phase 2 and questioned the state of basic infrastructure.

She wrote in Marathi, “Due to heavy rains, a large amount of water has accumulated near Ryan International School and several other parts of Hinjewadi Phase 2. One wonders if there is even a system in place to drain this water. Basic works like cleaning drains need to be done on time, but clearly, they are not. MIDC must immediately look into this and take long-term steps to prevent such waterlogging and public inconvenience in the future.”

Alert for More Rainfall