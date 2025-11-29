Pune Road Rage: Techie Brutally Stabbed By SUV Driver After Minor Mirror Bump

Kharadi: A minor collision between two vehicles led to the brutal stabbing of a 35-year-old senior IT consultant in Kharadi on Wednesday evening. The incident took place after the mirrors an SUV and a scooter brushed against each other on a narrow road.

After the minor bump, the SUV driver stopped his vehicle and confronted the IT consultant, who was driving the scooter. An altercation started between the duo and quickly escalated into a violent attack on the techie.

The victim, who also works as a private tutor, sustained a knife injury near his rib and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, the SUV driver verbally abused and physically attacked the consultant. The situation worsened when a woman who was accompanying the driver exited the vehicle and joined the fight, also hurling verbal abuse at the victim. The SUV driver then pulled out a knife and stabbed the consultant below the right shoulder with a knife before both suspects fled the scene. The consultant managed to seek medical attention at a nearby private hospital.

Advertisement

Kharadi Police have registered a case under Sections 115 and 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing injury with a dangerous weapon) following a complaint filed on Thursday. The complaint was lodged from the hospital where the injured consultant is being treated.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Chavan confirmed that authorities have identified the SUV driver as a resident of a nearby taluka. Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend both the suspects based on descriptions provided by the victim.

Advertisement

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the area.

As the victim continues to recover in the hospital, the incident has highlighted concerns about rising road rage cases in the city.