Pune's Ahmednagar Railway Station Renamed Ahilyanagar In Honour Of Ahilya Bai Holkar

Mumbai: Indian Railways has renamed the Ahmednagar Railway station of Pune Division, Central Railway, as Ahilyanagar as a tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. This is also in pursuance of the decision of the Government of Maharashtra to rename Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar.

The station previously known as Ahmednagar has now been officially renamed as Ahilyanagar, said Indian Railways in a press release.

Accordingly, as per the Government of Maharashtra's notification and the Surveyor General of India's letter, the new name of the station is to be read and written in the following manner: In Devanagari Script (Marathi): ahilyaangr

In Devanagari Script (Hindi): ahilyaangr. In Roman Script (English): AHILYANAGAR

There will be no change in the station code, and Ahilyanagar will continue with the same station code ANG. Train services between Amalner(B) and Ahilyanagar are already in service.

The Amalner(B) - Beed new rail line will be inaugurated, and the inaugural train between Beed and Ahilyanagar will be flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and various dignitaries on September 17.

The Beed - Amalner(B) section has 6 stations: Beed, Rajuri(Navgan), Raimoha, Vighanwadi, Jatnandur and Amalner(B). Passengers and the general public are requested to take note of the change, said the Indian Railways.

According to the Union Government's Culture & Tourism Ministry, Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar was the Holkar Queen of the Malwa kingdom. She is regarded as one of the most visionary female rulers of India. In the 18th century, as the Maharani of Malwa, she was instrumental in spreading the message of dharma and propagating industrialisation. She is widely known for her wisdom, courage, and administrative skills.