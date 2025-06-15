Pune's Indrayani Bridge Collapse: PM Modi Dials CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims' Families

Pune: After the deadly bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Pune's Kundamala village on Sunday afternoon, the Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. The government will also cover the full cost of medical treatment for those injured in the collapse. The tragic bridge collapse claimed the lives of at least five people and injured several others.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm when a dilapidated iron bridge over the Indrayani River suddenly came crashing down, leaving several tourists swept away in the strong currents of the river. The bridge's weakened condition, combined with heavy rainfall, is believed to have contributed to the collapse.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and fire services rushing to the site. Authorities suspect that 10 to 15 people may still be trapped beneath the debris. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the situation, confirming the deployment of the NDRF and other agencies. "I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar, and Police Commissioner. Some individuals have been injured and taken to the hospital, while a few are still feared trapped. Rescue efforts are underway," he stated.

PM Modi Takes Stock Of Rescue Operations

After the disaster, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shortly after landing in Cyprus, dialled Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the ongoing rescue operations. The Prime Minister was briefed about the efforts to assist those affected, and the government has assured all necessary support to the victims' families. Notably,

The Prime Minister was informed about the rescue operations and the measures being taken to provide relief to the injured and the families of the deceased. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible support from the central government in dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

Rescue Efforts Underway

As per reports, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gaikwad confirmed that an old, dilapidated iron bridge collapsed, claiming lives and injuring several others. He stated that around 5-7 people have been rescued and were hospitalised.

CM Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident, paying heartfelt tributes to the deceased and sharing the grief of their families. "It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district," he posted on X. Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and assured that the government would cover the full cost of medical treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, the government has assured that a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse will be conducted. The incident raises questions about the maintenance and safety of old structures, particularly during heavy rainfall.