Pune Sees 35 Suspected Cases Of Guillain-barré Syndrome

Pune: Pune on Wednesday reported 35 suspected fresh cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, taking the count to 59, officials said.

The state health department formed a team to investigate the sudden rise in this disease after 24 suspected cases were reported a day before.

Doctors said that GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms like severe weakness in the limbs.

"The total number of GBS cases increased to 59 on Wednesday including 38 men and 21 women. 12 patients are currently on ventilator support," said a health official.

The state health department on Tuesday formed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) team to investigate the sudden rise in this disease.

Dr Babasaheb Tandale, a scientist from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Dr Premchand Kambale, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Rajesh Karyekarte, HOD of the Department of Microbiology of B J Medical College, Dr Bhalchandra Pradhan, state epidemiologist and others are part of the RRT.

Most suspected patients are within the age group of 30 years.

"RRT members visited the affected areas where a majority of these cases were reported and instructed surveillance in Pune city and rural areas. Samples of stool and blood of patients have been sent to NIV. The samples of water from the affected areas are being investigated," said the official.

Doctors explained that bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken patients' immunity.