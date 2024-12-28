Published 12:50 IST, December 28th 2024
Pune Shocker: 54 Year Old Cook Arrested for Killing Two Minor Sisters After Sexual Assault in Pune
A 54-year-old cook has been arrested for killing two minor sisters after sexually assaulting them in pune.
Pune: In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident, a 54-year-old cook has been arrested for allegedly killing two minor sisters, aged 9 and 8, after sexually assaulting them in Maharashtra's pune.
The accused was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till January 1, 2025.
According to officials, the accused, who worked as a cook at a local hotel, was a neighbour of the victims and known to their family. According to police reports the girls were playing near their home when they went missing, prompting a search operation.
Later, the bodies of the girls were found inside a water drum near their house. "The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the elder sister when the younger girl came to her sister's rescue, the accused assaulted her too. He then killed both giris by drowning them in the water drum." police said.
The accused was arrested from a lodge in Pune city on Thursday morning while trying to escape to North India, he added. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
