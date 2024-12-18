Pune Shocker: 9-Year-old Boy Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl, Blames Social Media

Pune: In a shocking incident in Pune's Kondhwa area, a nine-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The incident occurred on Sunday, and the boy has been influenced by social media, according to his claims.

The boy, a Class III student at a local school, was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which allowed him to be released on bail and placed him in his parents' custody for the time being. The families of both children are familiar with each other, having lived in the same neighborhood for many years. The little girl used to refer to the boy as ‘dada,' meaning elder brother and he sexually assaulting him according to girl's parents claim.