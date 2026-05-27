Pune Shocker: Drunk Teen Smashes Through Bridge Railing in High-Speed Crash
Drunk 19-year-old Atharva Jain booked by Pune police after speeding his car off Garware Bridge in a reckless crash.
- India News
- 1 min read
Pune: A case of driving under the influence has been reported on Pune's Garware Bridge, where an intoxicated 19-year-old lost control of his speeding vehicle. The driver, identified as Atharva Amit Jain, rammed through the bridge's protective railing, causing the car to plunge off the edge. Following the high-speed accident, the Deccan Police Station in Pune officially registered a case against the teenager.
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