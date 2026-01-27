Pune Shocker: Mother Kills 11-Year-Old Son, Seriously Injures Daughter In Wagholi; Motive Unknown

A horrific incident has come to light from Wagholi area on the outskirts of Pune, where a mother allegedly killed her 11-year-old son and carried out a deadly attack on her teenage daughter.

According to preliminary information, the accused woman, identified as Soni Santosh Jaybhay, allegedly attacked her two children at their residence in the BAIF Road area. Her 11-year-old son, Sai Raj Santosh Jaybhay, died on the spot, while her 13-year-old daughter, Dhanashree Santosh Jaybhay, sustained serious injuries.

The injured daughter was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Accused Mother In Custody

The accused is originally from Kandhar in Nanded district and was living in Wagholi for some time. Police have taken her into custody and have started a detailed investigation into the case. Officials are trying to determine the motive behind the shocking act. Initial probes are looking into possibilities such as family dispute, mental stress, or other personal issues.

More details are awaited as the probe progresses.