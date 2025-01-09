Pune Shocker: Woman BPO Employee Murdered In Broad Daylight by Her Colleague, Financial Dispute Suspected

Pune: In a horrific incident, a 28-year-old woman accountant working for a multinational BPO firm in Pune was murdered by her colleague in the parking lot of their company in Yerawada, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a male colleague, has been identified as Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Shubhada Shankar Kodare, sustained critical injuries to her hand in the attack.

Woman Murdered With Sharp Weapon

“She succumbed to her injuries while being treated at the hospital,” police said.

The incident took place around 6.15 pm in the parking lot of a multinational BPO located in Yerawada.

Police said that the woman was attacked with a sharp metal woman.

Financial Dispute Suspected

As per the preliminary investigation, the suspect had given some money to the victim, and she had failed to return it.

“The woman was rushed to a private hospital. Later in the night she succumbed to her injuries while being treated. The suspect has been placed under arrest. Initial probe suggests that the suspect had given some money to the victim and she had failed to return it. Further probe to ascertain the exact sequence of events has been launched,” DCP Jadhav added.

An FIR was registered at Yerawada police station late in the night on Tuesday.