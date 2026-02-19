Pune: Stampede-Like Situation At Shivneri Fort Leaves Several Injured

Pune: A stampede-like situation broke out at Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra's Junnar region on Thursday (February 19) leaving several people injured. It was triggered by massive crowds that had assembled to celebrate Shiv Jayanti at the historic site.

Devotees had assembled in large numbers at the fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to mark the occasion. However, excessive crowding and inadequate movement space triggered panic among visitors, leading to chaos at certain entry and exit points.

According to sources, several devotees, including women and children, sustained injuries in the incident. Authorities said all the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Local administration and police personnel rushed to the spot to intervened and disperse the crowd safely. As per reports, the fort premises have been cleared now and the situation has been under control.

Shiv Jayanti draws thousands of devotees to Shivneri Fort each year, prompting authorities to deploy additional security arrangements.

