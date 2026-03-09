Pune Temporarily Shuts 22 Gas-Fired Crematoriums As Iran War Triggers LPG Crunch Fear

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shut 22 gas-fired crematoriums across the city amid fears of a severe liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage triggered by disruptions in global fuel supply owing to the West Asia war. However, the city's electric crematoriums and wood-fired facilities based on the air pollution control (APC) system will continue to operate.

The shutdown came after an order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 5 directing that available propane and butane, key components used in LPG production, be prioritised for domestic cooking gas supply across the country amid the escalating conflict. The order created a further shortage of gas supply for non-domestic purposes, leading to this shutdown of crematoriums by the PMC.

Other arrangements have been made to minimise inconvenience to the public amid the international fuel shortage, the civic body said. The PMC's electricity department has said that five electric crematoriums will remain operational for public convenience.

The city’s largest cremation ground, Vaikunth crematorium, is also among the facilities affected by the order. According to available information, three gas-fired furnaces at the Vaikunth crematorium have been shut temporarily.

According to civic data, Pune has 22 gas crematoriums, 12 electric crematoriums, and one hybrid electric-gas facility, in addition to 149 traditional cremation sheds, of which 33 are equipped with pollution control systems. The municipal administration has urged residents to cooperate with the temporary arrangement until gas supplies stabilise.

The PMC said the suspension will remain in effect until further notice depending on the availability of LPG components in the supply chain given the volatile situation in West Asia.

This comes as the Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Monday, tracking a global risk-off sentiment triggered by a dramatic spike in crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders was also increased on Saturday following the disruptions in fuel supply caused by the West Asia war. Despite concerns over international energy markets, the government had earlier said that fuel availability in India remains stable. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that the country has adequate energy supplies and there is no need for concern among consumers.