New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has admitted that the NCP MLA visited the police station within hours of the Porsche crash that killed two young techies on the spot. “He did visit the police station. I can’t stop him," Kumar told Arnab when confronted on LIVE TV.

Questioned further about the motive of the MLA's visit to the police station, Amitesh Kumar said, "He may come for whatever he wants"

Probed further by Arnab on the exact reason for MLAs visit and it was people's right to know why the MLA visited the police station, Kumar said, “Yes, you have the full right, the audience have the full right to know, you have to realize that a public representative have the right to visit the police station, we cannot bar his entry.”

On being repeatedly asked to disclose the motive behind the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA visiting the police station and why he was entertained by the police, the police commissioner denied commenting on the motive of his visit, however, he said that the MLA was not entertained by the police.

Making a confirmation that the MLA didn’t try to put pressure on the police on behalf of the accused in the case, Amitesh Kumar further stated that the police station is a public place, so the MLA visited there.

"Everyone is free to say whatever they want to, what we have to do depends on the law, that is what we have done, I am very very clear," Kumar said.

Kumar also appeared to be attempting to dodge the question, when he was asked if he was giving a clean chit to the MLA over allegations that he was trying to pressure the police, the police commissioner said that one needs to look at the end results.

Refusing to comment on the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board or the courts, Pune Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar stated, “I can say that the most stringent path which was possible has been adopted in this case right from Sunday morning. The act of applying section 304 of the IPC which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder, has 10 years of punishment. Our suo-motu action of moving the action to try him as an adult under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, because the said accident is a heinous crime, was all done on Sunday itself.”

“Much before the media and the public outrage, we had booked the father and the pub owners and managers under sections 75 and 77 of the JJ Act, which I would say would be the first of the few incidents where the father has been booked and section 77 has been invoked against those who served liquor to underage people,” the Pune top cop said.

Minor Accused Bail Cancelled

Amid uproar over the May 19 road crash involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the minor's bail on Wednesday and sent him to a rehabilitation home till June 5.

The sensational road crash took place on May 19, when the Porsche car, allegedly driven by the juvenile under the influence of alcohol, knocked down two motorbike riders in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, leading to their deaths. During the incident, two IT professionals, identified as Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both residents of Madhya Pradesh sustained fatal injuries.



