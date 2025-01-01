Himmat Hai Toh Marke Dikha: Puneet Khurana's Sister Heart-Wrenching Narration How He Was Harassed By Wife

New Delhi: Weeks after Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide case, a similar case has surfaced in the national capital where a cafe-owner Puneet Khurana committed suicide alleging harassment by his wife and her parents amid a divorce battle. Before taking the extreme step, Puneet Khurana, purportedly recorded nearly an hour-long video narrating how he was being tortured by his wife Manika Jagdish and in-laws. Though the video has not been made public and lies with the police, a 16-minute chunk from it is going viral.

As the case is under investigation, Puneet's sister Leena Khattar has made heart-wrenching allegations on how his brother's wife and her family was torturing him. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Leena Khattar said that his wife used to provoke him saying he was a scared man, cannot take any step and used to say die if he had the guts (Himmat hai toh marke dikha).

Narrating how his brother was being tortured, Leena Khattar said, “Puneet's wife was mentally harassing his brother, his parents and used to say that she would put blame on his parents and throw them out of the house.”

“Puneet was provoked by his wife so much that his brother took such a decision,” she said.

Tere maa-baap ko bhi pitwaungi, Puneet's sister on Manika Jagdish's behavior

Speaking about the divorce battle between Puneet and his wife, Leena said that they fulfilled the first notion on whatever she said but suddenly she refused to sign the second notion and kept demanding more and more.

She sent WhatsApp messages demanding more money and even asked to pay for her lawyers.

She used to say, “Tere maa-baap ko pitwaungi, tere rishtedaro ko bhi jail bhijwaungi…(Will get your parents attacked, send your relatives in jail)”.

When asked about the video which Puneet recorded before taking the extreme step, his sister said, “It was his video, exactly 59 minutes 34 seconds long that his brother recorded before committing suicide. It has everything about how he was being harassed by his wife and her parents…”

“Now we want justice, I want the video also but the police is refusing…” she added.

Puneet's sister further informed that the police is not registering the FIR and delayed the post-mortem for tomorrow.

When asked about the 16-minute chunk of the entire video which is going viral, her sister alleged, “His brother was provoked, she used to tell him that you can't take any step… himmat hai toh marke dikha (die if you have the guts).”