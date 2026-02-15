'Punjab and Haryana See Warmer Nights; Delhi Air Turns 'Poor': IMD

Chandigarh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, on Saturday reported a rise in the average minimum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana, with temperatures remaining above normal in Punjab and near normal in Haryana.

According to IMD data recorded at 8:30 AM, the average minimum temperature in Punjab increased by around 1°C and stayed 1.8°C above normal. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Firozpur (KVK AWS) at 8.2°C.

Among major stations, Amritsar and Bathinda recorded 8.6°C each, Faridkot 9.0°C, Gurdaspur 9.0°C, Hoshiarpur 9.0°C, Chandigarh 10.4°C, Ludhiana 11.6°C, Patiala 12.8°C and Mohali 13.4°C. No rainfall was recorded in the state during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the average minimum temperature rose by about 1.3°C and remained near normal. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mahendragarh (AWS) at 8.9°C. Hisar recorded 10.0°C, Sirsa (AWS) 10.7°C, Bhiwani 10.5°C, Rohtak 11.2°C, Karnal (Uchani) 11.6°C, Kaul (Kaithal) 11.3°C, Ambala 13.4°C and Chandigarh 10.4°C. No rainfall was recorded in Haryana during the last 24 hours.

The IMD said minimum temperatures across the region showed a gradual increasing trend, indicating relatively milder early morning conditions compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital slipped to the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 221 around 7 am on Sunday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), being marginally worse than the 197 AQI recorded on Saturday.

Several areas in Delhi recorded concerning AQI levels: Mundka at 275, followed by Anand Vihar (265), Bawana (241), Rohini (250), Dwarrka (221), ITO Delhi (213), Ashok Vihar (243), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (265) Vivek Vihar (252), and Chandani Chowk (228), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).