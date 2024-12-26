Punjab and Haryana Under Grip of Severe Cold Conditions | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: Several places in Punjab and Haryana reeled under severe cold conditions on Thursday, with the common capital of the two states, Chandigarh, recording a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

Pathankot and Faridkot in Punjab recorded identical minimum temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department here.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar experienced a cold night at 5.7 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur and Rupnagar also endured intense chill, recording respective minimums of 5.7 and 5.9 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala registered identical minimums of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal also reeled under intense cold, registering a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius.