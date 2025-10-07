Punjab Bans Sale of 'Coldrif' After 14 Children Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, and use of Coldrif cough syrup after laboratory reports declared it unsafe for human use. The action comes after 14 children died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district due to suspected poisoning caused by the consumption of the syrup.

According to a test report issued on October 4, 2025, by the Drugs Testing Laboratory in Madhya Pradesh, a sample of Coldrif (Batch No. SR-13; Mfg: May 2025; Exp: April 2027), manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, contained 48.6% diethylene glycol.

This toxic industrial chemical is used in products like brake fluid and glue and is extremely dangerous when ingested. The safe limit for diethylene glycol in medicine is just 0.1%.

What Happened in Madhya Pradesh?

The tragedy began in early September in Chhindwara, where children developed symptoms of kidney failure shortly after taking the syrup. Ten of the deaths occurred in Parasia subdivision, while the rest were from Chhindwara city and Chaurai tehsil. Six more children are undergoing treatment, with three reported to be in critical condition at a hospital in Nagpur. Each affected family has been provided with financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh.

As a precaution, the Madhya Pradesh government had already banned Coldrif and another syrup named Nextro-DS before the lab findings were confirmed. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government also issued a ban after similar cases were reported from Rajasthan.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Punjab Food and Drugs Administration issued orders to all chemists, hospitals, and doctors in the state to stop stocking or prescribing Coldrif. Any existing stocks must be reported to the authorities immediately. Violators will face strict legal action. The Punjab Chemists' Association has also alerted its members across the state to check their inventory and comply with the ban.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched inspections of 19 drug products, including cough syrups and antibiotics, in six states. A joint team from CDSCO, AIIMS Nagpur, ICMR, and NEERI is investigating the exact cause of the children’s deaths.

A criminal case has been filed against the doctor who prescribed the syrup, as well as the manufacturer, both of whom have been arrested. The company faces charges under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Authorities have recommended cancelling the manufacturer’s license.