Punjab: BSF Neutralizes Six Pakistani Drones, Seizes Arms and Heroin in Major Border Operation | Image: Shutterstock

Chandigarh: The Border Security Police (BSF) personnel intercepted six drones, originating from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, recovering over one kg of heroin and three pistols, said a BSF official on Thursday.

According to reports, BSF men used sophisticated counter measures on Wednesday night to destroy five drones close to the Modhe Village, Amritsar.

Four packets containing three firearms, three magazines, and a 1.070 kg heroin bundle were also found.

In a separate incident, early Thursday, BSF retrieved two gun magazines after intercepting another drone close to Attari village.

BSF also found pieces of a weapon and a magazine in a field close to Dal village in the Tarn Taran area.

The recovery of heroin and firearms in these incidents points to a larger network of outlawed activities aimed at weakening the region.

The BSF's proactive measures are vital in disrupting these heinous designs and maintaining peace and order along the international borders.