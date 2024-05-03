Advertisement

Phagwara: A BTech student allegedly died by suicide in Punjab’s Phagwara area after he jumped off from the 10 floor of his hostel. The incident created a panic-like situation in the hostel premises, which took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The student was immediately shifted in an unconscious state to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem.

According to the police, the 18-year-old student has been identified as Mayank, a resident from Nimoth Village in Haryana’s Rewari district. He was a first-year student of B Tech computer science.

On Friday, he suddenly jumped from the 10th floor of his hostel leading to the incident.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti stated that Mayank was from Nimoth village in Rewari district of Haryana. He lived in a boys' hostel and jumped from the 10th floor of the building on Thursday night.

The body was handed over to the family on Friday after the post-mortem. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, she said.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7

