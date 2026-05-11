Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Brother Gyan Singh Joins BJP

Punjab: After Raghav Chadha and six other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Gyan Singh, brother of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday.

Sunil Jakhar, the president of the Punjab BJP, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the joining ceremony in Chandigarh. Gyan Singh's move into the BJP is viewed as strategically significant, given his previous involvement as a key AAP campaign strategist in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

His decision to join the party comes at a critical moment, ahead of the upcoming civic body elections, and is considered as a blow for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Despite being the brother of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Gyan Singh has previously criticized the state administration, particularly its handling of the Punjab floods, claiming administrative failings exacerbated public misery.

As an activist and former AAP strategist, he frequently used social media and public platforms to question significant government policies, often advocating stances that contradicted the party's official stance. Political commentators say his decision will bolster the BJP's assaults on the AAP administration over governance and internal concerns.

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