Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Re-Admitted To Mohali Hospital Amid Exhaustion Concerns

Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was re-admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on Monday, mere hours after being discharged from the same facility, amidst concerns over his health. According to reports, the Punjab CM has been struggling with exhaustion and related health issues, following which he was hospitalised.

If reports are to be believed, Bhagwant Mann's health woes began on Sunday when he was initially admitted to the hospital after experiencing exhaustion during his visit to Sangrur district. Despite being discharged on Monday, he was not able to shake off the fatigue and returned to the hospital after addressing a rally in Moga, where he had taken an oath to eradicate drug use in the state.

The Punjab government's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' rally, attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state cabinet ministers, saw CM Mann stressing the need for collective action against drugs. "Under the 'War Against Drugs 2.0', programs will be organized in schools in the coming days. Students and their parents will be made aware against drugs. At the same time, future generations will also be saved from drugs," the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister's health concerns have also prompted other political parties in the state to raise questions about his ability to lead the state, with this being his third hospitalisation since assuming office in March 2022. In September last year, he was admitted to the same hospital with exhaustion and a low heart rate, and prior to that, he received treatment for a bacterial infection.

According to the hospital sources, Bhagwant Mann remains under observation and his condition is reported to be stable, with all vital parameters within normal limits. The hospital has assured that he is receiving the best possible care under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team.

