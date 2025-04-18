sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 18th 2025, 20:23 IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Energetic Bhangra On Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter's Wedding | Watch

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen performing Bhangra moves at Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's wedding in New Delhi.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal daughter wedding
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dance at Arvind Kejriwal daughter's wedding. | Image: X

New Delhi: After Arvind Kejriwal , it’s Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who was seen shaking a leg and performing Bhangra moves at AAP convenor’s daughter’s wedding in New Delhi.

A couple of clips of Bhagwant Mann’s dance are going viral on social media, showing the Punjab Chief Minister enjoying his Bhangra moves on old Punjabi songs.

Bhagwant Mann, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and a light pink Nehru jacket, was seen fully immersed in the Bhangra dance, delighting the audience. In another video, Mann was seen dancing with his wife.

Prior to Bhagwant Mann, a video of Arvind Kejriwal had surfaced, showing the AAP convenor dancing joyfully with his wife Sunita at a pre-function of their daughter’s wedding in New Delhi.

Kejriwal and his wife were seen dancing to a South Indian song, “Aagaaron Ka Ambar Sa Lagta Hai Mera Sami.” His daughter’s pre-wedding function was a private ceremony held at Hotel Shangri-La. 

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita, tied the knot with Sambhav Jain on April 17. The wedding event was a private affair with family and friends, and no media.

Harshita is the elder child of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal and an IIT Delhi alumna, while her husband, Sambhav Jain, works as a project management consultant in the private sector.

The couple will tie the knot on April 18 – today -- at Kapurthala House.

Published April 18th 2025, 20:23 IST

