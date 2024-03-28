'Gift of a Daughter': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Wife Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on July 7, 2022 | Image: PTI/ X (Bhagwant Mann)

Advertisement

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur welcomed a baby girl, the Chief Minister announced on X on Thursday, March 28.

The Punjab Chief Minister informed that that both the mother and the baby were doing fine. “God has given the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the child are healthy,” said Bhagwant Mann as he shared a picture of the newly born daughter.

Advertisement

With this, Bhagwant Mann became the first Chief Minister in the history of re-organised Punjab to become a father while in office.

Blessed with baby Girl.. pic.twitter.com/adzmlIxEbb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024

Bhagwant Mann married Gurpreet Kaur, his second wife, in a private ceremony in July 2022. Mann (48) separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage.

Advertisement

Mann’s 21-year-old daughter Seerat and 17-year-old son Dilshan from his first marriage had flown in from the US for the ceremony when he took oath as Punjab chief minister in March 2022. AAP had stormed to power in Punjab earlier that year winning 92 of the 117-Assembly seats.





Advertisement







