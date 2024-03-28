×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

'Gift of a Daughter': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Wife Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl

Bhagwant Mann became the first Chief Minister in the history of re-organised Punjab to become a father while in office.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on July 7, 2022
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on July 7, 2022 | Image: PTI/ X (Bhagwant Mann)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur welcomed a baby girl, the Chief Minister announced on X on Thursday, March 28. 

 The Punjab Chief Minister informed that that both the mother and the baby were doing fine. “God has given the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the child are healthy,” said Bhagwant Mann as he shared a picture of the newly born daughter. 

Advertisement

With this, Bhagwant Mann became the first Chief Minister in the history of re-organised Punjab to become a father while in office. 

 

Bhagwant Mann married Gurpreet Kaur, his second wife, in a private ceremony in July 2022. Mann (48) separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage.

Advertisement

Mann’s 21-year-old daughter Seerat and 17-year-old son Dilshan from his first marriage had flown in from the US for the ceremony when he took oath as Punjab chief minister in March 2022. AAP had stormed to power in Punjab earlier that year winning 92 of the 117-Assembly seats.


 

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a few seconds ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

2 minutes ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

4 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

5 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

8 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

8 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

9 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

11 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

12 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

14 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

15 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

18 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

21 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

25 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

28 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

29 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila Trailer Out

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo