Punjab CM Should Resign Over Ambedkar's Statue In Amritsar: Athawale

Patna: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the vandalisation of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar.

Charging the Aam Aadmi Party government in the northern state with "laxity" in the matter, Athawale, the Republican Party of India chief, also said the person involved in the act "should be hanged".

"The incident in Amritsar is deplorable, but it is being taken lightly by the AAP government. Bhagwant Mann should take moral responsibility and resign as chief minister of Punjab," he said.

Notably, a youth had, on Republic Day, struck the Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue with a hammer, triggering outrage.

He was caught hold of by onlookers who handed him over to the police.

Athawale said, "It is a serious incident. The guilty person should be hanged." The Rajya Sabha MP, however, scoffed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Constitution, drafted by Ambedkar who is credited with having safeguarded interests of Dalits therein, was "under threat" from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The Union minister said, "The Constitution is safe. But it is Rahul Gandhi and his party, who feel their own existence is under threat".

He also lambasted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly "insulting Hindu dharma" with a remark about "holy dips in the Ganges", apparently targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had visited the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj the day before.

Replying to a query about the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, the NDA partner said, "I think the BJP is going to win as the people of Delhi are fed up with the AAP headed by former CM Arvind Kejriwal".